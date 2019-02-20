A luxury feature will soon light up the luxury home of a Canadian megastar.

A giant video screen and scoreboard system is being installed by an Orillia company in rapper Drake’s basketball court in his Toronto mansion.

“It’s one of the highest resolution video screens you can get at 3.9mm screen, and it’s designed with a static scoreboard portion in the bottom,” says Paul Leskew.

Nevco Scoreboard along with Paul S. Leskew and Associates Inc., also known as ‘The Scoreboard Man,’ is behind the state-of-the-art NBA-equivalent technology.

“We got a phone call from one of the contractors/architects asking us if we’d give them some information on a sophisticated basketball system for a new gym, and basically that was the start of it,” explains Leskew.

At that time, he had no idea the massive scoreboard was for the megastar.

“There aren’t too many gyms that were being built like that around Ontario, or rather in Toronto at the time, and we eventually put two and two together that it was Drake’s home.”

Leskew has been in the scoreboard business since 1971. His company built the Blue Jays first scoreboard in 1977, and his work can be found at schools across the province.

He says the work at the rapper’s home is a bonus.

“It is definitely uplifting, and we feel that is another, basically, a milestone for our company, and shows that we can produce from this community in Orillia.”

While he hasn’t met Drake, Leskew says he’s definitely up for it.

“It would be nice to personally see what his comments are,” he says. “We understand that he is pleased with what he has seen to date.”