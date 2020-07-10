ORILLIA, ONT. -- A COVID-19 experiment is underway in downtown Orillia.

Not with swabs and test tubes, but with road barriers and patios extending beyond the sidewalk's edge.

Every Friday for the rest of the summer stretches of Mississaga and Peter streets will close between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The closures, which began July 10, are meant to be a lifeline for businesses struggling because of the pandemic.

Blocked streets allow restaurants, cafes, and bars to serve more guests outside while maintaining physical distancing.

The Downtown Orillia Management Board says 27 eateries planned to take advantage of the extra space, setting up tables and chairs on the road.

After an 83 per cent plunge in revenue, Samir Hanna has added six tables to the front of Sanafir Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant.

"Just try to make some money. We had a bad time, three months. Hopefully, that will make up for that bad time," Hanna said.

Some businesses that don't serve food or drink are extending hours Friday to try and cash in on the potential extra foot traffic.

Others aren't convinced it's worth their financial while to stay open late but want neighbouring patios to thrive.

"We're all in this together," said Julia Belleghem at Manticore Books. "None of us want to see empty storefronts downtown. None of us want to lose businesses because a vibrant downtown helps everybody."

The chair of Orillia's Economic Recovery Task Force hopes people will take advantage of the extra space, even if they aren't grabbing a bite on a patio.

"Walk out on the street. Get together, for a change," said councillor Ted Emond.

An art stroll is part of the late day closure, with talk of maybe adding street performers down the line.

The late afternoon into early evening time frame has been pitched as a compromise that allows restaurants to serve more guests without cutting off access to shops during their peak period.

But the program could be tweaked.

"As we progress through the summer, we will likely expand into other areas as the businesses request it, and then if it's going well, and Saturday evening looks like an option as well, we'll move into that."

Neither the city nor downtown management board is offering specific benchmarks to measure the success or failure of the road closures. But they say foot traffic is being monitored, feedback requested from business owners, and adjustments will be made as required.