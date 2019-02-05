Featured
Orillia city council gives stamp of approval on budget
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:29PM EST
Orillia council has put the seal of approval on a budget for 2019.
The $58.2 million operating budget includes a 3.5 percent hike on property taxes. That increase translates into approximately $160 more per year for the average taxpayer.
Infrastructure, fleet improvements, and planning and development take a $30 million bite out the budget, while reserve funds and winter control improvements were also highlighted as priorities for the year.