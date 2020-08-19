ORILLIA, ONT. -- The past month in Stage 3 of the province's reopening of the economy has been critical for business owners to recover COVID-19 losses.

In Orillia, the pandemic has affected every business differently.

At Sunshine Carpet and Flooring, things are improving as more people are tackling home improvements. "Business has picked up quite a bit. Quite nicely, July and August," said co-owner Gini Stringer. "A lot of our clients are saying to us, 'we were going to do this next year or in two years, but we're deciding to do it now because we're not travelling."

Stringer said working from home has proven to have had an impact as well. "A lot of people creating, you know, small in-home offices."

Meanwhile, at the Knights Inn, it's a different story.

"There's no profit. We're just minimizing our losses," said owner Nikhil Shah.

Many of the inn's customers are tourists who typically come for the nearby Casino Rama. "The casino is still shut off, so there's no concerts going on, so we don't get the weekend business," Shah said.

According to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, just 28 per cent of small businesses in Canada are making normal sales.

"We're hearing of people making 70 to 80 per cent of what they normally would be at, to some that are way less than that, say 30 to 50 per cent," said Orillia BIA manager Lisa Thomson-Roop.

CC's Fashion has been in business for 49 years and has weathered many storms, but COVID has proven to be the mightiest yet.

"Honestly, there's never been anything quite like this," admitted owner Dianne Cipolla. She said the key is to adapt to the changing times. "Obviously, we're going more casual. We didn't bring in any dressy things, because people just aren't going anywhere."

Cipolla has also taken business online, selling many items through the power of social media.

The city has made the downtown pedestrian-only on Friday and Saturday nights and has been promoting local shopping.

Officials fear if a second wave hits during the Christmas season, many local businesses won't survive.