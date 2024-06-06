Orillia being beautified by artistic flowers with powerful message

Streets in the core of the sunshine city are once again being beautified by talented local artists while also sending an important message.

The Streets Alive program is returning to the sunshine city. Volunteers are working to get all 60 artistic flowers up by next week.

"It brings people to Orillia, and people enjoy it," said Molly Farquharson, one of the artists who also owns Hibernation Arts.

The popular program has been in operation since 2010 and has a unique theme every year. For 2024, the theme will be sending a message to be pollinator-friendly, drawing attention to the need to plant flowers that are best for local pollinators.

According to Leslie Fournier, the organizer, native or wild flowers are the best flowers for this purpose.

This year, there will be 60 artistic flowers, each labelled with the flower it represents.

The group has partnered with Mariposa Pollinators and Green Orillia to plant native flowers in downtown planters, an arrangement they reached with the City.

Those flowers have been donated by Scott's Garden Center and Parklane Landscapes.