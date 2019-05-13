

Provincial police are hoping for witnesses to help them solve an investigation after a baby suffered ‘life-altering injuries in Orillia.

Details are scarce at this time, but police say they received a 9-1-1 call on March 20 for an 11-month-old baby boy in medical distress in the Birch Street area.

Officers say the child was with three other young children in a four-seater stroller and in the care of a female.

Police say the care-provider and children were on their way to a school on George Street between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

According to police, two women approached the babysitter to ask about the baby’s well-being. Officers would like to speak with these two women, saying they may be able to help in the investigation.

Police believe the baby was wearing a lime-green coat and navy blue snow pants.

There is no update on the infant’s health at this time.

No charges have been laid.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.