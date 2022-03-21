Orillia artist donates proceeds from painting in support of Ukraine

An Orillia artist is using his work to support Ukrainians as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict rages on in the country.

Months ago, Orillia artist Craig Mainprize put his brush to canvas to pay tribute to the sunflower painting created by artist Vincent Van Gogh in 1888.

Since then, the sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, has blossomed into a global symbol of resistance and resilience against Russian forces.

While Mainprize painted the artwork before the war began, he decided to put the painting up for sale online. All the proceeds will go to USA For UNHCR, a non-profit organization in Washington, D.C., supporting refugees.

Mainprize displays his work at Orillia’s Cloud Gallery, which opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic.

The Cloud Gallery showcases 25 artists from across the province, including Orillia, Midland, King City and Toronto.