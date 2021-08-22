BARRIE, ONT. -- Since the start of the pandemic, the owner of an Orillia art gallery says sales have soared.

"Across the industry sales are up," said Cloud Gallery co-owner, Blake Fletcher. "We had high expectations when we started and we've just surpassed those expectations."

Cloud Gallery is a 10,000 square foot art gallery in downtown Orillia and is home to roughly 30 Ontario artists.

"It's all about celebrating Ontario and the natural beauty in the province," Fletcher said.

Since Fletcher and his father Mark opened in April, they are already celebrating a major milestone, selling nearly 100 pieces of art.

Something Fletcher says is driven in part by an increase in local tourism and a change in priorities of where people are spending their money.

"They're not going on trips to Mexico as much and instead they are spending money on home upgrades and renovations," Fletcher said. "So there are a lot of people coming in with blank walls and we are happy to help fill them."

But it's not just foot traffic spiking sales. The gallery is also making a splash online.

"Promoting online is really where we are trying to differentiate ourselves," Fletcher said. "I think we have about 10,000 impressions on google in the last month."

The increase in sales is keeping artists like Catherine Cadieux busy.

"The sales have gone up," Cadieux said. "I have sold larger pieces and I would say more consistently."

Cadieux is an abstract artist who has been painting now for the past 20 years.

Her work is on display at the gallery and says the same way the pandemic has kept people apart, art is bringing them back together.

"Art can do that," Cadieux said. "Art can become a memory piece, not to match your sofa but a memory piece to your life."

As for the future of the gallery, Fletcher says as restrictions lift, there will be in-person events.

The father-son duo is also considering a second location and expanding their roster to include more Canadian artists.