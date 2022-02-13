Orillia-area restaurants listed as most romantic in Canada

Two local restaurants have made the list of Canada's most romantic restaurants.

The Common Stove in downtown Orillia and The Ktchn at Braestone Club in Oro-Medonte are on Open Table's 2022 list of the most romantic in Canada.

Darcy Macdonell, co-owner of The Common Stove, was pleasantly surprised when he heard the news.

"I was very pleased and very happy," Macdonell says. "One of our goals as a restaurant is to be one of the top 100 in Canada on Open Table."

Macdonell attributes the vote to the warm and cozy atmosphere.

"We try to create a really warm and cozy spot year-round and be an obvious choice for people celebrating Valentine's and all other occasions," Macdonell says.

The Common Stove also made last year's list for the top 100 patios in Canada.

The Common Stove opened in February 2020, 16 days before the first lockdown. The restaurant has offered takeout and online activities to get by throughout the pandemic.

The restaurant is fully booked for reservations, with Valentine's Day fast approaching. More information about the restaurant can be found here.