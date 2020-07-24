BARRIE, ONT. -- Take a stroll through Orillia's downtown, and you will likely find it more colourful than usual.

Local artists cut and painted coroplast boards into dozens of decorative butterflies positioned on various street posts.

Leslie Fournier, Orillia Streets Alive manager, said she received plenty of support toward her idea to enhance the city's streets.

"The community jumped on board. Artists jumped on board to paint. So we're covering all of our downtown street poles," Fournier said.

The boards were donated by retiring Simcoe-North MP Bruce Stanton, who no longer needed them for election signs.

Roughly 40 of the butterflies have been posted so far, with a goal of 130 adorning the core's main and side streets.