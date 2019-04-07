

A restaurant known for sports heroes and wings was home to a different type of hero on Saturday; heroes that have given the gift of life.



People wearing green filled the Boston Pizza for the inaugural Green Shirt Day. It was here that both organ donors and recipients came together for a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness about organ donation.



“Twenty-two-years ago I received a liver transplant,” said Sandra Holdsworth, the founder of the Muskoka Gift of Life Foundation.



“Six years ago I donated almost 70 per cent of my liver to a stranger. I donated anonymously,” said organ donor Beth Grixti.



It’s all in honour of Humboldt Bronco defenceman Logan Boulet; the 21-year-old decided to be an organ donor just weeks before the horrific bus crash.



Boulet died in hospital the day after the crash but ultimately saved six lives.



His parents are still grieving.



"Unfortunately we can’t go back; we can't change the events of that day. We can't change what happened. However, as we know, we can change the outlook, the health and the lives for so many people waiting for an organ transplant."



The Logan Effect has since inspired more than 100 thousand Canadians to make the same life-saving decision.



"Not only did they give the gift of life with their loved ones passing, but they continue to give it by sharing their story and reliving that grief and that so that they can help others,” said Holdsworth.



A decision the group in Gravenhurst hopes more will make soon.



“It only took three months to regenerate a liver, and I feel just the same as I did before,” said Grixti.



According to BeADonor.ca Barrie ranks 79 on the registration rates in Ontario with 45 per cent of residents, Parry Sound is ranked third with 55 per cent.