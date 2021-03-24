BARRIE, ONT. -- The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia has partnered with Liberty North to raise funds for the community this spring.

Liberty North has assembled Easter picnic baskets for two with all kinds of goodies.

The cost for an Easter basket is $95. "All the proceeds from this go back into the local community and the projects that Rotary Club supports," said Aaron Styles.

The baskets are filled with baked bread, sandwich kits, salads, cookies and more.

All purchased baskets can be picked up at Liberty North from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat. April 3 at 100 Caplan Avenue, Unit 1 in Barrie.

Head to the Rotary Club's website to order an Easter basket before March 29.