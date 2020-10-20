BARRIE, ONT. -- A former private school supervisor from Orangeville faces multiple charges of sexually assaulting a child after police say they received a detailed allegation of the assault on Sept. 22.

According to the OPP, 78-year-old Patricia Adamson sexually assaulted a student in 2019 at Jehovah Jireh Christian School in Caledon.

Adamson has been charged with five counts of sexual interference, five counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age, and five counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.

Adamson was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court at a later date.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes to be a victim of Adamson is asked to contact Caledon OPP Crime Unit or Peel Crime Stoppers.

The OPP will not reveal the victim's identity for safety purposes.