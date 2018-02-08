

CTV Barrie





Orangeville police have charged a man in connection to a break and enter spree earlier this week.

Police say the suspect broke into the County of Dufferin Community Services building shortly after midnight Sunday and damaged several pieces of electronic and computer equipment in the main resource area.

The same suspect then broke into the Beer Store around 1:00 a.m. and stole a small quantity of beer.

On Tuesday s small fire was set at a vacant commercial unit on Riddell Road. Police say it happened sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. The fire caused smoke damage to the unit and adjacent units.

Police say the suspect struck the same unit again around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and shattered a glass panel of the main door by throwing a bottle of alcohol at it.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect who was captured by security cameras.

A 35-year-old Orangeville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with several criminal offences including two counts of break and enter with intent to commit mischief over $5000, break and enter with intent to commit theft under $5000, arson, mischief under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.