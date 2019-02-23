

Orangeville Police are investigating after a series of break and enters on Friday morning.



Police say two people broke into the Popeye’s Chicken on First Street in Orangeville just after 6:00 a.m.



According to police, two people entered through the rear door and left with an undisclosed amount of money.



Police describe the first suspect as a white female, approximately five feet five inches tall, wearing dark coloured pants, dark coloured jacket with a hood and plaid scarf.



The second suspect is a male between five feet eight inches and five feet ten inches tall, wearing a dark coloured hoodie, light coloured jeans.



Police say they believe the suspects were driving a cobalt blue Toyota Corolla.



A second incident happened just after 7:00 a.m. at the Jungle Oasis Children’s Indoor Playground on Riddell Road.



According to police a lone male smashed the front door of the building and left with an undisclosed amount of money.



Police believe the male suspect was also involved in the incident at Popeye’s Chicken.



According to Orangeville Police, a third incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. at the Carter’s Oshkosh store on First Street, but say they don’t believe anything was taken.



Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to contact Orangeville Police or Crimestoppers.