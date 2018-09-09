

CTV Barrie





Orangeville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver involved in a hit and run collision.

Investigators say a black four-door car was leaving the parking lot at 7 Buena Vista Drive in Orangeville around 1:30 a.m. on August 30.

The driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway, and fled the scene before police arrived.

The 18-year-old male victim was treated for minor injuries. He reported the incident to police the next day.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle will likely have damage to the front driver’s side, as well as to its hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orangeville police.