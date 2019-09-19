Featured
Orangeville man charged with child pornography offences
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 1:53PM EDT
An Orangeville man is facing child pornography charges following a four-month investigation by provincial police units.
Investigators say they confiscated a computer and external thumb drive during a search warrant that contained child sexual abuse material.
The 65-year-old accused is charged with two counts of accessing child pornography and possessing child pornography.
Police are continuing to investigate the matter.