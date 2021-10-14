Orangeville man, 30, in critical condition after motorcycle vs transport truck collision

Barrie, Ont. -

An Orangeville man is in critical condition in a trauma centre after a motorcycle and transport truck collision on Highway 10 in Caledon Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Highway 10, south of Charleston Side Road.

Police say the 30-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the collision reconstruction team remain at the scene.

Police have closed the highway between Olde Baseline Road and Charleston Side Road for the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The reopening time is unknown.

Police ask witnesses to the crash to come forward, along with anyone with dash cam footage of the area at the time.