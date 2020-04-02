BARRIE -- Headwaters Healthcare Centre in Orangeville is treating a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the patient was isolated and has been admitted to the hospital. They say the patient was cared for by medical personnel in full protective gear.

According to the hospital, this case is unrelated to the five staff members at Headwaters who also tested positive for the virus.

They are all self-isolating at home for the mandatory 14 days, along with 32 nurses, RPNs and PSWs who may have come into close contact with those affected.

Health officials are continuing to follow up on the situation and monitor the outbreak.