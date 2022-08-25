Orangeville fire leaves six people homeless

Six families are left homeless after a fire broke out at 22 Mill Street shortly after midnight on Thursday.

Orangeville Fire and surrounding fire stations responded to the call that the building with both retail and residential units was on fire.

Fire trucks surrounded the building, including an aerial truck to handle the flames on the roof as neighbours gathered in their housecoats to watch the smoke billow from the building.

Mill Street, between Armstrong and Broadway streets, were blocked off and will remain closed until further notice.

The families that were rushed from their homes in the middle of the night were being cared for, said Orangeville Fire Chief Ron Morden.

"We are working on-site with our partners from Red Cross to ensure that all families who were impacted by the fire are supported with what they need," said Morden.

Morden said crews would remain on-site Thursday.

"We will be on-site for most of today and ask for the public's help to stay back and allow the fire crews to investigate the cause of the fire," he said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the displaced families.

From the Town of Orangeville:

Service Closures:

• Orangeville Library – Mill Street location is closed today. All programs and events have been postponed or cancelled. The location at Alder Rec Centre remains open.

• We encourage the public to avoid the area, including visiting the Orangeville Library today.

Street Closures:

• Broadway is closed between First and Second – likely to re-open later today (subject to change based on investigation).

• Mill Street between Armstrong and Broadway streets – closed until further notice.