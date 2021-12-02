OPP warns Orillia residents to lock doors after home invasion and sexual assault

Provincial police warn there is "considerable concern" for public safety after a home invasion and sexual assault early Thursday morning in Orillia.

Police say an unidentified man wearing a black medical mask and dark coloured ski mask broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman inside.

Investigators believe the suspect may be responsible for several other break-ins in the areas of Barrie Road and Dallas Street, Memorial Avenue and Elmer Park, and Mississaga Street West and Albert Street North since Nov. 24.

Police say the suspect is a tall, white man in his 20s with light brown hair.

The OPP says it is increasing police patrols in the area, and has engaged the crime unit.

Police ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them immediately.

They also ask residents to review their personal surveillance videos for anything unusual during the past week and to report it to the police.

The OPP encourages residents to lock their doors, garages, sheds, vehicles and be aware of their surroundings.

Police say the victim and suspect do not know each other.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online if you wish to remain anonymous.