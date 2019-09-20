Featured
OPP warns of new twist on old scam
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 2:41PM EDT
Police are warning residents about a new twist on an old scam.
Kawartha Lakes OPP says victims post to social media looking for their stolen items and are contacted by someone claiming to have information.
Police say the unknown person asks for money before divulging anything and disappear once receiving a money e-transfer.
Police warn residents never to send money or provide personal information to strangers.