Provincial police issued another warning about a Canada Revenue Agency phone scam, this time involving a bogus conference call with police.

West Parry Sound OPP says the fraudsters claim the targeted person owes money and that there is an outstanding warrant for arrest if not paid.

Police say the con artists are taking the threats a step further by faking a conference call with a local police department.

Police say this is a scam and to hang up immediately.

The CRA will never request payment by e-transfer, online currency, such as bitcoin, prepaid cards, or gift cards.

The CRA does not make threats, use abusive language or send police in any circumstance.

Officers recommend anyone who has been targeted by a phone scam, or who knows someone that was targeted to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the local police authority.