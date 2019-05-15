Featured
OPP warn Wasaga Beach business owners about hydro scam
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 4:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 4:35PM EDT
Huronia West OPP is reminding residents and local business owners to be wary of anyone calling to request money.
Police say multiple businesses in Wasaga Beach were contacted over the phone by someone asking for money claiming to be the 'Wasaga Distribution Company.'
The Wasaga Hydro Office has confirmed they are not affiliated with this company and would never request payment over the phone.
Police say to avoid becoming a victim of a phone scam, hang up.
To find out about the most recent scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.