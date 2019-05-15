

CTV Barrie





Huronia West OPP is reminding residents and local business owners to be wary of anyone calling to request money.

Police say multiple businesses in Wasaga Beach were contacted over the phone by someone asking for money claiming to be the 'Wasaga Distribution Company.'

The Wasaga Hydro Office has confirmed they are not affiliated with this company and would never request payment over the phone.

Police say to avoid becoming a victim of a phone scam, hang up.

To find out about the most recent scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.