Provincial police are issuing a warning to local business owners to double-check money during transactions after several counterfeit bills were used in the region.

A Barrie man is facing charges after police say he used $50 counterfeit U.S. bills at businesses in Clearview Township, Elmvale and Wasaga Beach in recent days.

Police say the fake bills all had the same serial number, MD50720047B.

Officers say they arrested the 43-year-old man in Wasaga Beach and found more bogus cash on him.

Police say there is a possibility that more businesses accepted the bills as the real thing. If this is the case, contact the OPP.