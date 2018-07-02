Featured
OPP use spike belt to stop dangerous driver in stolen vehicle
Published Monday, July 2, 2018 7:45PM EDT
A Barrie man is facing several charges after he was arrested near Orillia early Sunday morning.
According to provincial police, officers had to use a spike belt to stop a vehicle travelling160 km/h on Highway 11. The speed limit on the highway is 90 km/h.
After the vehicle was stopped and a brief foot chase, police arrested the driver.
While investigating the incident, officers learned that the vehicle was stolen from a residence in Seguin Township.
A 23-year-old Barrie man has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight from police, stunt driving and driving while under suspension.
He was remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.