BARRIE -- Provincial police are urging drivers to "move over" for emergency vehicles this holiday weekend.

Over the Civic Holiday, officers with the Caledon OPP will turn their focus to drivers who don't slow down and move over to another lane for roadside emergency vehicles.

The law - which could carry a fine between $490 to $2,000 and three demerit points - requires drivers to slow down when passing an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the highway with its lights on.

This year, police say officers have already laid more than 400 charges to drivers who failed to abide by the move over law; 9,300 charges over the past five years.