OPP urges residents to be cautious as scams ramp up in Simcoe County & Muskoka

Provincial police are urging the public to be cautious as scammers ramp up across Simcoe County and Muskoka, preying on unsuspecting seniors.

On Tuesday, police say several such scams occurred in Orillia, Collingwood, and Gravenhurst, where the callers claimed to be grandsons or nephews, requesting thousands of dollars for bail.

Police say an Orillia man was conned into handing over $5,500 in cash to a man who showed up at his door to claim the money.

In that case, police are looking for an African American man with an Afro, roughly five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, thick eyebrows, and a thin moustache.

Luckily, in the Collingwood and Gravenhurst cases, police say the quick-thinking victims recognized the scam and notified the authorities.

Police arrested two men from Quebec, 18 and 19, in Collingwood and charged each with two counts of fraud over $5,000.

In Gravenhurst, provincial police arrested another 19-year-old man from Quebec.

He is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police warn residents that scammers use high-pressure tactics to lure their victims into believing there is an emergency and create an emotional response.

OPP urges the public to "slow down" when receiving such a call and not make any rash decisions until verifying the information is correct.