BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police urge the public to stay off the ice after receiving concerned calls about people venturing out onto unsafe lakes and waterways.

Bracebridge OPP says officers got a call about three young people walking onto the ice at the wharf in Gravenhurst over the weekend. Police say temperatures were hovering around the freezing mark, adding that no ice is safe ice.

Police say everyone got off the ice safely but warn the unpredictable conditions could have led to a much different outcome.

"This behaviour not only puts the person in harm's way but when first responders are called to an emergency on ice, the rescue efforts are complicated and puts firefighter, police and paramedic lives at risk," read an OPP release.

Lakes and waterways still have large sections of open water, and as new ice continues to form, it can be relatively thin.