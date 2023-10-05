OPP urges extra caution on roadways with change in weather this Thanksgiving long weekend

Provincial police are reminding drivers to take extra precautions on the roadways over the Thanksgiving long weekend, especially as a change in forecast is on the horizon.

Temperatures have been unseasonably warm through the early Fall, with record-setting temperatures in Simcoe County this week.

But residents and cottagers hoping to keep their beach towels out a little longer will be disappointed, with the long weekend forecast showing a drop in temperatures with the potential for rain.

"We've been used to having this summer-like weather. It's going to be down to maybe a lot of overcast, some colder temperatures, some rain," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP's Highway Safety Division. "that's going to reduce visibility, the roadways are going to be wet, maybe slick, we don't want to talk about snow, but there's always single-digit temperatures, you never know what's going to come down from the sky."

Sgt. Schmidt said 278 people have died on Ontario roadways this year, with aggressive driving, distracted driving, impaired driving and improper safety equipment the leading causes.

"Last year over the Thanksgiving long weekend, 7 people died, six in road crashes and one person over the water," Sgt. Schmidt added. "We don't want to see that repeated, and that's why Operation Impact is a national campaign, with police services focussing on those leading causes."

Police remind everyone to practice safe driving etiquette while travelling for the holidays. Meanwhile, police will work around the clock to enforce traffic laws and keep roadways safe over Thanksgiving.