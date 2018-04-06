

CTV Barrie





The OPP have updated the number of vehicles involved in pileups on Highway 400 earlier this week.

According to provincial police, 53 vehicles were involved in a series of collisions in the southbound lanes of the highway between Duckworth Street and Bayfield Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Original reports from police indicated that up to 50 vehicles were involved, but amended that number hours later to at least 36.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They have been treated and released.

Drivers reported whiteout conditions minutes prior to the pileups. The OPP says weather is believed to have been a factor.

No charges have been laid.