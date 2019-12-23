BARRIE -- There may be a Grinch in Caledon, according to provincial police.

They say a thief or thieves made off with $30,000 worth of Christmas presents, jewelry and cash during a break-in at a house on Sunday around the dinner hour.

Officers arrived within minutes of the home alarm sounding to find a back window smashed and the bedrooms ransacked.

Caledon OPP is asking residents in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road to check security footage for any suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Sunday between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.