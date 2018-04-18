

CTV Barrie





The OPP is trying to find the person who helped a woman they say was sexually assaulted in Collingwood.

According to the OPP, the woman was walking on a trail in the area of Huron Street and Niagara Street on Feb. 26, at around 6 p.m.

Police say an unknown man approached the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Investigators are now trying to find the person who helped the woman shortly after the alleged assault took place.

Police say the person is described as a six foot tall man, who was seen wearing a beige jacket, a red scarf and dress pants. He was seen walking west in front of the Sobeys on Huron Street.

The OPP is also looking for the suspect. He is described as a 40 year old, with short grey hair. He was seen wearing dark jeans, a brown winter jacket and a yellow scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.