Ontario provincial police say they have laid charges in a multi-jurisdictional illegal gaming investigation. In a news release, police said the investigation was part of a collaboration between many police forces across the country.

They said they plan to hold a media conference tomorrow to unveil evidence and provide details of their investigation into a “lucrative online and traditional gaming enterprise involving members of known organized crime groups.”

The investigation was a collaboration between the OPP and the RCMP, London Police Service, Niagara Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, Peel Regional Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, Sault Ste. Marie Police, Barrie Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Stratford Police Service, Woodstock Police Service, the Sûreté du Québec and FINTRAC - the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

The media conference is being held Thursday morning. More details will be provided following the conference.