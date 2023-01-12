OPP to share 'additional information' on case of woman abducted one year ago

Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update on the case of an abducted woman one year after her disappearance.

The OPP have said 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted by three men dressed in police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Police have also said that Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.

Charges have been laid in both cases against Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, and York police have also charged two other men in the December case.

But investigators are still looking for the three men who abducted Hajtamiri.

Hajtamiri's family has made public appeals to help find her and says they are holding out hope that she will return one day.

