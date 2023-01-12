OPP to share 'additional information' on case of woman abducted one year ago
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update on the case of an abducted woman one year after her disappearance.
The OPP have said 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was abducted by three men dressed in police gear on the night of Jan. 12, 2022, from a relative's house in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Police have also said that Hajtamiri was assaulted with a frying pan in an underground parking lot in Richmond Hill, Ont., in December 2021.
- Watch the live OPP update at 10 a.m. on CTVBarrieNews.ca
Charges have been laid in both cases against Hajtamiri's ex-boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, and York police have also charged two other men in the December case.
But investigators are still looking for the three men who abducted Hajtamiri.
Hajtamiri's family has made public appeals to help find her and says they are holding out hope that she will return one day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm warnings issued for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island
A series of weather warnings were issued in the Maritimes early Thursday morning ahead of a messy Friday forecast.
-
'Time for us to mobilize': Nova Scotia's ER deaths grow with doctor wait list
In a week where Nova Scotia's health-care system has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there was more bad news Wednesday. Newly released data shows that deaths in Nova Scotia emergency departments were up 10 per cent in 2022 from the previous year.
-
Murder trial: Text messages led police to suspect Halifax med student was killer
This first time police interviewed William Sandeson about the disappearance of a fellow Dalhousie University student, they didn't learn much.
Montreal
-
Former NHL defenceman P.K. Subban set for emotional return to Montreal
P.K. Subban knows standing at centre ice in Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday will stir emotions. Montreal is set to honour Subban ahead of a game against the Nashville Predators, the team the Habs dealt the blue-liner to in 2016.
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
Sherbrooke woman arrested for alleged break-in, vehicle theft
A woman in her 50s from Laval, Que. was arrested Wednesday in Sherbrooke for an alleged attempted vehicle theft and break-in the night before.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING | Here's when Ottawa could receive up to 30 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 30 cm of snow by late Friday.
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews responding to large fire, reports of explosions in St. Catharines
Emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in St. Catharines and there have been reports of explosions from the scene.
-
Police to announce new information on abduction of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Ontario Provincial Police are set to provide an update Thursday morning exactly one year since Elnaz Hajtamiri was kidnapped from a Wasaga Beach, Ont. home and loaded into a white Lexus SUV by three men dressed in police gear.
-
Waiting to borrow Prince Harry's book in Toronto? It could take more than a year
It could take more than a year for Prince Harry’s memoir to land in the hands of Toronto Public Library readers patiently waiting for quality time with the explosive book.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge encampment fire causes Hwy. 401 closure
A section of Highway 401 was sectioned off by Ontario Provincial Police due to a nearby encampment fire.
-
Cambridge man who killed former partner in impaired driving crash granted day parole
A Cambridge man who pleaded guilty in a crash that killed his former partner with whom he had two children has been granted day parole, despite pleas from the victim’s family to deny the request.
-
'It is frustrating': Healthcare officials plead for residents to reserve 911 for emergencies
When faced with a decision that may require medical care, making the right call can save a life.
London
-
Can you do better? Council wrestles to wordsmith its strategic plan of priorities
Overflowing with buzz words and aspirational language, city council’s first draft of its vision for the next four years is a work in progress.
-
Strathroy woman sentenced to five years for impaired driving causing death of girl
Eight-year-old Nihal Toor of Virginia was visiting family in the London in July of 2020 when the car she was in was struck by an impaired driver
-
Moir, Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes
Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.
-
Poor road conditions cancel some school buses in Nipissing, Parry Sound area
Nipissing-Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled more school bus routes Thursday morning due to poor road conditions.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Windsor
-
Fog causes some bus cancellations
The fog is causing problems for school buses in Essex County.
-
Special weather statement in effect
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement. Environment Canada is forecasting rain that could be heavy at times Thursday afternoon, amounting in upwards of 25mm.
-
5.2% tax increase proposed for Windsorites: What you need to know about the 2023 budget
Here’s what you need to know about how city hall wants to spend your money and new revenue they want to collect.
Calgary
-
Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his son
Bob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Homeowner’s furnace vent freezes, shutting off heat; issue deemed not a defect
A Calgary man says his furnace vent constantly freezes up when temperatures dip below -20 C, which then shuts off power to his furnace.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s the worst they’ve seen it': Saskatoon children’s hospital overwhelmed
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is warning about an ongoing health crisis at Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH).
-
When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang
The mother of a gang member in Prince Albert, who was slain after kissing another member's girl, shares the story of how she thinks he became involved with the gang, and the hopes she had for his future.
-
BRIT is back: Western Canada’s premiere high school basketball tournament returns for 53rd year
The Bedford Road Invitational Tournament (BRIT) is back for it’s 53rd year, after the pandemic forced it into a two-year hiatus.
Edmonton
-
Fatal bat fungus White Nose Syndrome makes first appearances in Alberta
A disease that has been nearly wiping out bat populations in Eastern Canada and the U.S. has made its first appearance in Alberta.
-
'She had to buy the coffee': Stranded traveller scores ride with Olympic champion
The thick, soupy fog hanging over Edmonton this week has been a pain for passengers and airline staff alike, but for one B.C. woman it led to a cute story that she'll never forget.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
Vancouver
-
Uncertified teachers hired in Chilliwack schools amid staff shortages
A severe shortage of substitute teachers in a B.C. school district has led to the hiring of uncertified teachers to fill the gaps.
-
'Urban explorer' finds stash of vintage Hotel Vancouver silverware buried in the woods
In his spare time, North Vancouver’s Christian Laub enjoys searching for and collecting vintage items. So when he got a tip about a car buried in the woods, he headed there with a fellow urban explorer – and found something else entirely.
-
UBC faces criticism for handling of Indigenous identity case
When Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond's claim to Indigenous identity was questioned by a CBC report in October, the University of British Columbia didn't offer an explanation of whether it would investigate, citing privacy concerns.