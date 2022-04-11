OPP to provide update on Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation

Ontario Provincial Police announced an update on the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation would be provided on Tuesday, four months to the day after three men took her from a home in Wasaga Beach.

CTVNewsBarrie.ca will stream the virtual conference live on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The live stream will also be available on the CTV News app.

The OPP says Det. Insp. Martin Graham, the major case manager with the Criminal Investigation Branch, will appeal for additional information from the public during the conference.

Police say a family member will also make a statement.

Hajtamiri, 37, was forcibly taken from a family member's home in Wasaga Beach on the evening of Jan. 12 by three men posing as cops.

The suspects dragged a barefoot Hajtamiri to a white SUV, which fled the scene.

It has since been confirmed that Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, had been the victim of a brutal assault in a Richmond Hill parking garage that left her with a head wound needing 40 stitches just weeks before the abduction.

There haven't been any arrests made in connection with the kidnapping to date.

Nine days after she went missing, Hajtamiri's former boyfriend was arrested and charged with criminal harassment.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding Elnaz Hajtamiri's whereabouts to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.