BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating several incidents of mischief in Georgian Bay Township that have been on the rise since May.

According to police, some of the damage has affected township property, along with the slashing of tires and graffiti in the area of Go Home Lake Road and Minors Bay Road.

The OPP says they are increasing their presence the targeted area.

Police are asking anyone with information or camera footage of the incidents in question to contact Crime Stoppers or Bracebridge OPP at 1-(888)310-1122.