More than four hundred runners laced up their sneakers in support of Special Olympic Athletes.

For the second year, the Ontario Police Department of Orillia joined forces with the Special Olympics on Sunday to host the Guardians Half Marathon and 5K Run.

``This is a great opportunity for the Ontario Provincial Police to host this event here at general headquarters, said Superintendent Brent Anderson. "It`s a long time partnership that we`ve had with Special Olympics and we thoroughly enjoy that relationship as well."

All of the money raised from today`s even went towards to help fund athlete training programs, coaching, and travel expenses throughout the year.