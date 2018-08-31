

The Canadian Press





Hundreds of thousands of motorists are making their way north for the last long weekend of the summer.

Ontario Provincial Police say they will be on the lookout for distracted drivers during the Labour Day long weekend.

The OPP says it has investigated 5,619 collisions in 2018 that involved inattentive drivers.

“Unfortunately, so far this year, we’ve had 31 people lose their lives as a result of inattentive drivers, and over one-thousand people have sustained serious injuries,” said Sgt. Peter Leon.

In a statement Friday, the OPP says there will be "zero tolerance" for drivers who don't direct 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

On Friday afternoon drivers travelling northbound on Highway 400 had to pack their patience as traffic was a bumper-to-bumper crawl through Barrie.

“It’s going to take a while to get through the traffic,” said one motorist. “But it’s worth it. You just have to relax and enjoy the ride.”