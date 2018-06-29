

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists they're conducting a blitz this long weekend focusing on aggressive and impaired drivers.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says speed-related fatalities on OPP patrolled roads reached a five-year high of 75 last years.

And he says aggressive driving is the number one leading cause of death and injuries on highways right now.

Schmidt says the force will also have officers out watching for impaired boaters over the Canada Day weekend.