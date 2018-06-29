Featured
OPP targeting aggressive and impaired drivers over Canada Day weekend
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 12:47PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists they're conducting a blitz this long weekend focusing on aggressive and impaired drivers.
Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says speed-related fatalities on OPP patrolled roads reached a five-year high of 75 last years.
And he says aggressive driving is the number one leading cause of death and injuries on highways right now.
Schmidt says the force will also have officers out watching for impaired boaters over the Canada Day weekend.