The OPP is taking to the skies to help frontline officers in the Orillia and Bracebridge areas enforce school bus safety.

The helicopter will focus on drivers who pass a school bus with its lights activated. It is equipped with a high-tech camera that can record licence plates from a distance.

Police say they only need to identify the vehicle, not the driver that passes a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

The fine for a first offence is up to $2,000 plus demerit points. A second offence holds a fine of up to $4,000, demerit points, and the possibility of jail time.

Officers ask that all motorists be extra cautious when following school buses.