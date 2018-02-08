

Ontario Provincial Police will start patrolling the streets in the Town of Midland as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

Midland council decided in September to disband the Midland Police Service and switch to the OPP.

Policing will be integrated into Southern Georgian Bay OPP, which also serves Tay Township, Tiny Township, and Penetanguishene.

The OPP plans to use existing police facilities in the town and will commit four more front-line officers to the area.

“I can assure you the men and women of Southern Georgian Bay detachment both uniform and civilian possess a deep sense of commitment to the community and public safety,” said Detachment Commander Inspector Andrew Ferguson.

Former Midland Police Service members who are joining the OPP will receive training from the OPP’s Provincial Police Academy. During the transition policing in the town will be carried out by existing OPP officers.

“As this transition takes place, I want to assure the public that the level of policing that you previously enjoyed will continue and that the OPP will deliver a proactive and innovative policing model that is inclusive of community-based partnerships,” said Ferguson.

The union representing Midland police officers told CTV News 10 uniformed officers and two civilian employees with Midland Police chose not apply to the OPP.

According to the OPP, 13 of 18 of Midland’s frontline police officers who applied to the OPP received offers of employment.

Disbanding the Midland Police Service and transitioning to the OPP is expected to cost more than three million dollars. However, a town staff report says Midland will save six million dollars over a ten year period. The savings won’t be realized until 2021.