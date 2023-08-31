OPP tackle search and rescue training: Here's where and when to expect heavy police activity

Residents near the waterfront in Orillia may notice some police activity next week as officers conduct crucial training.

Police and emergency services will tackle search and rescue training on Lake Simcoe.

During the training, the public may notice several emergency service vessels doing maneuvers and police officers practicing ground searches and rescues.

The OPP says the search and rescue helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton will also operate low-level flights over the lake and Mara Provincial Park as part of the training exercises.

The refresher training for emergency service members will occur on Sept. 6 and 7.