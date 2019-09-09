Grey Bruce OPP says officers stopped a tragedy from happening by removing an allegedly impaired driver from the roads in Meaford.

"There were four passengers in this vehicle, and the aggressive and dangerous driving behaviour of this individual was jeopardizing their lives and others on the road," explained Inspector Martin Murray.

The driver is accused of speeding along Highway 26 around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers say he blew over twice the legal alcohol limit.

The 22-year-old driver faces impaired and stunt driving charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.