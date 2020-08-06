ORILLIA, ONT -- The hot weather expected this weekend has the OPP on guard and ready to protect visitors to Simcoe County on the water.

The police service says they've partnered with several other police organizations to increase patrols on Lake Couchiching and Lake Simcoe.

They are expecting that the sunny weather will mean an influx of pleasure craft and swimmers on the water.

Police remind people to be smart on the water and to always practise physical distancing for their safety as well as others.

Always wear your life jacket

Ensure you have the required safety equipment on board

Never go boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Check the weather and before you head out.

Officers also want drivers and boaters to know that impairment by drugs or alcohol is a crime and could lead to jail time, loss of license, fines and an even a criminal record.

The police service announcement of increased enforcement this weekend comes after a deadly long weekend in the province. Seven people lost their lives on the roads and in water-related accidents.