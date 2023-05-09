OPP step up presence in Wasaga Beach this prom season

Provincial police want students to celebrate the end of the school year responsibly and advise that officers will take a 'strict but fair' enforcement approach.

Huronia West OPP says prom parties have begun in Wasaga Beach, and while police recognize "this is a very exciting time for many," they encourage celebrations to happen "safely and responsibly."

OPP says residents should expect an increased police presence in the beachfront town during this time.

Visitors are asked to be respectful of the community and not jeopardize the safety of its residents or property with "risky, illegal or dangerous actions."