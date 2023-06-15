OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil

Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.

According to OPP, officers patrolling Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte for traffic violations tried to stop a vehicle late Thursday morning when it took off.

Police say the vehicle was later located on Highway 400 south at Innisfil Beach Road after being involved in a crash.

Provincial police officers, along with the K9 unit, investigated the situation, taking two people into custody.

A 27-year-old from Etobicoke and a 25-year-old from Fort Erie face a slew of drug and weapons-related charges.

Both are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges.