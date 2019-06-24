

CTV Barrie





A vehicle stop by the OPP resulted in multiple charges and the seizure of more than five grams of cocaine in Kawartha Lakes on Saturday.

OPP says the vehicle was stopped on Front Street East in Bobcaygeon and that officers found the driver's licence was suspended.

The 57-year-old man faces several charges, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

His passenger, a 45-year-old man, was charged with having an open alcohol bottle in the vehicle.