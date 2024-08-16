BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP seizes $1M in drugs and stolen property after 7-month investigation

    Police allegedly seized tractor-trailers and $500,000 worth of street drugs in Orangeville, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Police handout) Police allegedly seized tractor-trailers and $500,000 worth of street drugs in Orangeville, Ont., on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Police handout)
    Provincial police say they recovered roughly half a million dollars in stolen property and ensured another half a million dollars in drugs were taken off the streets in Dufferin County following a seven month investigation.

    The OPP charged a 43-year-old man from Brampton following two search warrants at an address in Orangeville on Thursday.

    Police allegedly seized 15 bricks of cocaine, totalling 16,500 grams, along with methamphetamine, plus half a dozen trailers, two tractor-trailers, and drug paraphernalia.

    The accused faces eight counts of possessing property obtained by crime, alerting or destroying a vehicle identification number, and drug offences.

