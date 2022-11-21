OPP seize over $56,000 worth of drugs in large arrest

After a lengthy investigation, multiple arrests have been made in a drug trafficking situation in Fenelon Falls.

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crimes Unit arrested seven people and a large seizure of various drugs.

The investigation lasted over two months in response to several overdoses in the City of Kawartha Lakes, specifically, Fenelon Falls.

Investigators seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanil, crystal methamphetamine, Percocet pills and Canadian cash, all with a total estimated street value of over $56,000.

Police laid multiple charges on suspects ranging from ages 21 to 47. Three individuals are still wanted in connection to the investigation.

The OPP is asking the public to contact them or Crime Stoppers with any information.